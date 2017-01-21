Hundreds rally in Grand Rapids for women’s rights

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 now will be remembered as the day millions marched around the world for women’s rights.

Plans for the Women’s March on Washington began shortly after Donald Trump was elected 45th President of the United States. From there, more than 600 sister marches began taking shape.

Millions marched globally Saturday, including in Paris, Chicago and right here in West Michigan.

Early estimations showed more than half a million marched on our nation’s capital, 150,000 people marched in Chicago and nearly to 300 people marched in Grand Rapids.

The event downtown stared as a solidarity event at Fountain Street Church but quickly turned into a peaceful march to Rosa Parks Circle.

“I think we have to stand up and I think we have to start doing it now, and I’m really happy to see the turn out here. It’s huge and it’s spontaneous,” Joe Camfield told 24 Hour News 8.

The church organized for 5 buses to transport 280 people to D.C.’s march. They left Friday evening.

More than 90 people traveled from Gerald R. Ford International Friday to also joins the demonstration in Washington. West Michigan resident Jessica Bloom shared some of her photos with us. You can view them below.

Photos: Thousands descend on DC to push back against Trump

