Husband in jail as investigation into mother’s death continues

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — As police continue to investigate the homicide of a Kalamazoo County mother, her funeral is planned for next week.

We don’t know much about the circumstances of Kelly Ann Karl Stanfill’s death, but we know that Kalamazoo Sheriff’s Department investigators consider it a homicide.

And now, as we wait for police to give more details about what happened here’s what we know so far.

The 36-year-old woman’s body was found Wednesday in a field in the 3000 block of West AB Avenue in Cooper Township, north of Kalamazoo.

Police are not releasing the manner of death pending an autopsy.

Kelly Karl was a mother of three children and is survived by her mother.

Police say they have a person of interest in jail related to the homicide held on unrelated charges.

However, police have not identified the person as yet.

Meanwhile, 40-year-old Kevin Stanfill, to whom Kelly Karl was married, is in jail on felony charges of invasion of privacy and damage to property, according to Kalamazoo County records.

He has previous convictions dating back 20 years for operating a methamphetamine lab, home invasion, weapons charges and possession of marijuana.

Kelly Karl’s funeral is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Thursday at Betzler Funeral Home, located at 6080 Stadium Drive in Kalamazoo

We expect more information from Kalamazoo County officials next week and 24 Hour News 8 will continue to follow this case.

