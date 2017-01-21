Jan. 21 basketball roundup





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The hardwood was packed with action across the Midwest on Saturday.

We’ll start in the Big Ten where Michigan State was on the road in Bloomington to face the Indiana Hoosiers. Behind 33 points from James Blackmon, Jr., Indiana survived a late charge by the Spartans, 82-75. MSU is 12-8 on the year, including a 4-3 mark in the conference. In Ann Arbor, the Michigan Wolverines used a big game from D.J. Wilson (19 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists) to defeat Illinois, 66-57. The Wolverines and Spartans meet on Sunday, Jan. 29, at the Breslin Center. Tip is slated for 1 p.m.

To the Division II ranks, it was the “Battle of the Valleys” out in Allendale with Grand Valley State hosting Saginaw Valley State. The women started the day’s action by capturing a victory over their rival, 63-57. The GVSU men followed that up with an 80-71 win. The Lakers (both the men and women) sit in second place in the GLIAC North Division.

In Division III, Hope College was on the road at Kalamazoo College in their final tune-up before the Hope-Calvin rivalry renews and the Flying Dutch dominated Kalamazoo, 78-58. Meanwhile, Calvin took down Adrian, 79-67 at Van Noord Arena. Hope and Calvin meet on Wednesday (at Calvin) with tip-off set for 8 p.m.

Finally, NAIA action from the WHAC was featured across the state. Cornerstone (vs. Indiana Tech) and Aquinas (vs. Madonna) were each at home, but with different results. The Golden Eagles toppled Indiana Tech 82-71, while the Saints fell 87-83 in overtime after Madonna hit a buzzer-beater to send it into the extra frame. Davenport was at Lawrence Tech and earned a big 83-50 win.

