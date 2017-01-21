National Guard members return home from inauguration

National Guard members return to the Grand Valley Armory on 44th Street in Wyoming after working in Washington D.C. for the presidential inauguration. (Jan. 21, 2017)
WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — More than 150 West Michigan National Guard members returned home Saturday after helping provide security during the presidential inauguration.

The Third Battalion Infantry Regiment arrived Saturday afternoon at the Grand Valley Armory on 44th Street in Wyoming.

They were among more than 6,000 guard personnel from 44 states who took part in providing security during President Donald Trump’s inaugural parade.

Each member was sworn in and deputized as a Washington D.C. special police officer. They helped provide traffic management and crowd control during Friday’s transfer of power.

