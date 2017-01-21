Prayer service, CIA visit on tap for President Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — It’s the first full day in office for President Donald Trump — after his first night in the White House.

First up on his schedule: a prayer service at Washington National Cathedral.

For years, the cathedral has hosted such a service for the new president. But this year, some in the largely liberal congregation have objected to hosting it.

Bishop Mariann Budde of the Episcopal Diocese of Washington has written in a blog post that she shares “a sense of outrage at some of the president-elect’s words and actions” — but that she feels an “obligation” to welcome all people without qualification.

Later Saturday, Trump is expected to visit the CIA. Trump has been critical of intelligence officials for their assertions about Russian election hacking, as well as leaks of his briefings in the weeks before he was sworn in.

