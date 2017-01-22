Computer glitch grounds domestic United Airlines flights

NEW YORK (AP) — United Airlines says all of its domestic flights are grounded on Sunday because of a computer problem.

Company spokeswoman Maddie King said in a brief statement that it issued a ground stop in the U.S. because of an “IT issue.” It did not give any more details, and it was not immediately clear how many flights were affected.

Some flights in and out of Gerald R. Ford International Airport are being affected.

>>Online: Real-time fight information for Ford Airport

Chicago-based United Airlines and United Express operate more than 4,500 flights a day to 339 airports across five continents.

A ground stop is in place for domestic flights due to an IT issue. We’re working on a resolution. We apologize for the inconvenience. — United (@united) January 23, 2017

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

