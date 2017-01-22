Computer glitch grounds domestic United Airlines flights

NEW YORK (AP) — United Airlines says all of its domestic flights are grounded on Sunday because of a computer problem.
Company spokeswoman Maddie King said in a brief statement that it issued a ground stop in the U.S. because of an “IT issue.” It did not give any more details, and it was not immediately clear how many flights were affected.
Some flights in and out of Gerald R. Ford International Airport are being affected.
>>Online: Real-time fight information for Ford Airport
Chicago-based United Airlines and United Express operate more than 4,500 flights a day to 339 airports across five continents.