Deputies: Neglected dogs found in Lawrence home

LAWRENCE, Mich. (WOOD) — Van Buren County sheriff’s deputies say they found three neglected dogs at a house in Lawrence on Sunday morning.

The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office says it got a report of a possible case of animal neglect or abuse in the 200 block of S. Exchange Street, south of St. Joseph Street, around 10 a.m.

Deputies say they found three dogs shut in the basement of the home without food or water. The house had animal waste and trash throughout it and didn’t have heat, water or electricity. No people were living there.

The sheriff’s office said the dogs “had not been cared for properly.” They were removed from the residence and are now being cared for by the county.

Authorities say they have identified a suspect in the case: a 32-year-old woman from the Hartford area. She has not been arrested and her name has not been released.

She could face animal cruelty/neglect charges and dog license violations. The case will be forwarded to the prosecutor’s office, which will determine precisely what, if any, charges will be filed.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

