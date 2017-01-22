Local group: Women’s March ‘incredible,’ ‘overwhelming’

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A group of nearly 300 people from Grand Rapids was exhausted but empowered Sunday as they returned home from Washington, D.C.
The group organized by Fountain Street Church joined hundreds of thousands of people rallying peacefully for women’s rights in the nation’s capital on Saturday.
After the whirlwind trip, most spent Sunday catching up on sleep. They drove 12 hours overnight on buses, participated in the Women’s March all day Saturday, then returned home on the buses the same night.
“There were so many emotions. There were women crying. There were men crying. Everybody was there — men, women, children. It was extremely overwhelming and I don’t even know if it’s fully hit me yet,” Misti DeVries, the social media coordinator for Fountain Street Church, told 24 Hour News 8 on Sunday.
When asked if she thought demonstrators’ voices were heard, DeVries replied, “I want to believe they did.”
But she qualified, “Unfortunately, I think (President Donald Trump’s) first tweet of the day being about how we should’ve gotten out and voted then if this is what it was going to be, I think that sent a message.”
The president’s tweet to which she was referring was posted Sunday morning and read, “Watched protests yesterday but was under the impression that we just had an election! Why didn’t these people vote? Celebs hurt cause badly.”
Fountain Street Church Rev. Jason Hubbard said the marches and protests were about a number of issues from women’s access to health care and reproductive rights to Trump’s Cabinet choices. One marcher’s sign denounced the choice of West Michigan activist and philanthropist Betsy DeVos for education secretary.
Hubbard also said it was clear the Women’s March wasn’t only in support of women, but rather inclusive of everyone.
“It was extraordinary. It was the largest sea of human energy I’ve ever been a part of,” Hubbard told 24 Hour News 8 over the phone. “It became very clear as we got there that the organizers had vastly underestimated how many people were going to show up to this thing.”
“It was just this movement of people wanting to be heard and it was incredible,” DeVries described the experience.
NBC News said organizers estimated the number of demonstrators at about 3 million in rallies across the world, including one in Grand Rapids.
“I think this has brought out a fire in so many people to contact their lawmakers and their congressmen,” DeVries said.
She said the group from Fountain Street Church hopes to meet monthly to talk about how they can prompt change in West Michigan.
Women’s right rallies draw massive crowds x
