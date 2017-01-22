GRPD seeks teens who robbed man at knifepoint

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police are looking for two robbers who stole a man’s wallet Sunday evening.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Fox Street SW, west of Buchanan Avenue, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department.

Police say the man was robbed by two teen boys armed with a knife.

The thieves were last seen headed south on Buchanan. A K-9 was called in to try to track them.

Police did not immediately have a specific description of the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call GRPD at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

