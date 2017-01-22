1 seriously hurt in fire at Kalamazoo gas station

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was hospitalized after a fire broke out at a gas station in Kalamazoo on Sunday, police say.
The fire happened at the Speedway on S. Westnedge Avenue between Denway Drive and Parker Avenue.
Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety Chief Jeff Hadley confirmed that a vehicle backed into a gas pump, sparking the fire. Hadley said the victim was in serious condition.
Police did not immediately provide any information about the victim’s identity.
Reached by phone Sunday evening, workers at the Speedway told 24 Hour News 8 they had no comment.
Fire at Kalamazoo Speedway – Jan. 22, 2017
Fire at Kalamazoo Speedway – Jan. 22, 2017 x
