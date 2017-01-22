KDPS: Neighbor’s report of burglary leads to arrest

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo police say they were able to arrest a burglar Sunday after getting a description of the suspect from the victims’ neighbor.

According to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety, the neighbor saw a thief breaking into the victims’ residence and vehicle in the 400 block of Eldred Street, south of W. Lovell Street, around 1 p.m.

The neighbor called police. When officers arrived at the scene, they found that electronics, groceries and other items had been stolen. A K-9 was called in to track the thief and led officers to several of the stolen items.

A sergeant on patrol in the 700 block of N. Westnedge Avenue, less than a mile from where the break-in happened, spotted a man matching a description provided by the neighbor. That man was found to have stolen property on him. Police say the suspect admitted to the break-in.

The 51-year-old suspect was arrested on charges of home invasion and larceny from a vehicle. His name was not released Sunday.

Police thanked the vigilant neighbor for reporting the crime.

