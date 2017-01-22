Miller’s goal gives Rangers win over Wings in OT

DETROIT (AP) — J.T. Miller scored at 1:56 of overtime to lift the New York Rangers to a 1-0 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday.

Henrik Lundqvist made 21 saves for his second shutout of the season and 61st of his career. The Rangers managed only 19 shots in a game that featured few memorable chances by either team.

The winner came when Mats Zuccarello and Miller swooped in alone on Detroit goalie Jared Coreau. Zuccarello made a simple pass to Miller, who lifted the puck over Coreau for his 16th goal of the season.

Detroit defenseman Niklas Kronwall played for the first time since Jan. 4, returning from a lower-body injury. The Red Wings put forward Drew Miller on waivers.

Lundqvist has allowed only two goals over his past two games after letting in 20 in the previous four. He made one big save in the third period when Detroit’s Henrik Zetterberg hit Lundqvist in the helmet with a shot from point-blank range with just under 14 minutes left in regulation.

The Red Wings have earned points in five straight games, going 3-0-2.

New York has won two in a row following a three-game losing streak. The Rangers had 81 shots on goal over their previous two games, but didn’t do much offensively against the Red Wings.

NOTES: Red Wings F Thomas Vanek hit the post from in close late in the first, but he left the game after that period for an undisclosed reason and didn’t return. … The Rangers improved to 18-7-0 on the road.

UP NEXT

Rangers: New York returns home to host Los Angeles on Monday night. The Kings are coming off a 4-2 loss to the New York Islanders on Saturday.

Red Wings: Detroit is at Boston on Tuesday night.

