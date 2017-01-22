Police: 1 shot multiple times in Wyoming; victim uncooperative

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Wyoming police are investigating after a man was shot multiple times early Sunday morning.

Police were called to the 3300 block of Roger B. Chaffee Memorial Blvd. SE around 4:30 a.m. after several shots were heard in the area. When officers arrived on-scene, they found several people standing outside in the 3300 block of Lousma Drive SE. They also found shell casings in the area.

Officers found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds inside a building at the Lousma Drive scene. The victim, a 37-year-old Grand Rapids man, had been shot at least three times and would not cooperate with officers. He was taken to the hospital by family members. Police say his injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

Police say the individuals at the scene were also uncooperative.

Authorities do not have a suspect description.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wyoming Police Department at 616.530.7300 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

