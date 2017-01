SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Police in San Antonio say they have responded to a shooting at a large shopping mall.

Police say one person was killed and six others wounded in the robbery and shooting at Rolling Oaks Mall on Sunday.

Video from local television stations showed police cars and at least two ambulances at the mall.

Details are still developing. Check back for more information as it becomes available.

