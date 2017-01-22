Sports OT: Griffins coach Nelson on season’s first half





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids Griffins head coach Todd Nelson stopped by Sports Overtime on Sunday to talk about the first half of the season.

The Griffins have won six of their last seven matchups and lead the Central Division in the AHL.

Nelson attributed the success so far this season to having a large set of scorers — seven of his players with 10 or more goals on the season — as well as strong goal tending. He added that the team has veterans providing good leadership and younger players developing more quickly than expected.

“All in all, it’s being going pretty good. The first half has been a great first half, and we’re doing it this year a lot easier than last year. We’re being consistent with our efforts and so that has to continue this second half,” he said.

The Griffins’ next game is Wednesday. They play the Iowa Wild at home at Van Andel Arena. It’s the first of three games before the break for the AHL All-Star Classic, at which Nelson will coach.

