Student wants Traverse City to accept food instead of fines

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — A college student in Traverse City has an idea to fill stomachs: food instead of a parking fine.

Kelsea Cole wants Traverse City to accept food donations for the needy when someone gets a parking ticket. She says she often sees tickets on cars when she works at Grand Traverse Pie Co.

Cole tells the Traverse City Record-Eagle that she got a ticket, too, after forgetting to refill a meter while studying at a coffee shop before Christmas.

The 22-year-old says she’d prefer to help people than feed Traverse City’s coffers. Cole has the support of parking administrator Nicole VanNess, but the head of the Downtown Development Authority says there are other parking and mobility priorities.

Cole says she’ll make a pitch to the City Commission.

——

Information from: Traverse City Record-Eagle

