To The Point: Transfer of Power

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Donald Trump became the 45th President of the United States Friday. What does that mean for governance and how are Michigan legislators looking at this new presidency?
“As far as I’m concerned, if he wants to work with us for things that help Michigan people then I’m all for it,” Michigan Democratic Sen. Debbie Stabenow said. “If he wants to take us backwards and undermine our basic American values, then count me out”.
Republican Rep. Fred Upton say it will take some work to get Congress on board.
“You got to develop those relationships. You still going to need to work across the aisle because Republicans and Democrats, neither side really votes in a solid block often on some of these big critical issues set to go. The proofs going to be in the pudding. We’ll see how it works,” Upton said.
Also above on this Jan. 22, 2017 episode of “To The Point,” the inauguration of a new president, a confirmation for West Michigan native Betsy DeVos for education secretary and the views of some of Michigan’s Congressional delegation on Donald Trump.
Inauguration of President Donald Trump
Inauguration of President Donald Trump x
