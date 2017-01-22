Unseasonable weather draws golfers to course





CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — It was so unseasonably warm this weekend that a Grand Rapids-area golf course opened for business — and it was packed.

Quail Ridge Golf Course in Cascade Township saw about 185 golfers on Saturday and about 140 on Sunday, despite fog.

“People love golf and they love golf in January,” said Kyle Holmes, the general manager at Quail Ridge. “It’s kind of a bucket list item. It’s a thing most people can’t say they have done in Michigan, so when you have a chance to do it, they take full advantage.”

Temperatures were in the 60s Saturday and in the 40s on Sunday.

“I’m usually skiing this time of year,” golfer Bill Rawlings said. “This is quite the change.”

He said he has been golfing for about 40 years, but he doesn’t think he’s ever been out in January.

The course was so busy Sunday there was a line of golfers waiting to tee off.

“I didn’t think there would be many people out here; it’s kind of cold today,” golfer Colin Borowiak said. “Got to enjoy it while we have it.”

The course has since closed again and will reopen when weather permits.

The last time Quail Ridge was open in January was in 2012, and it was not as warm then.

