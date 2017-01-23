2 women killed after van flips into creek in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Mich. (WOOD) — Police say two elderly women were killed after the van they were in flipped over and landed in a creek in Vicksburg.

The crash happened just before 10:30 p.m. Friday on W. Highway Street near S. Michigan Avenue.

Vicksburg Police Chief Eric West says Norma Woodcox, 87, and Doris Grinder, 88, both from Vicksburg, were on W. Highway Street when their van went off the road and flipped over into a creek.

Emergency crews performed CPR, but police say both women died on scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

