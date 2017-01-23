Alec Baldwin to host SNL for 17th time; breaks record

In this Jan. 13, 2015 file photo, actor Alec Baldwin attends a special screening of his film "Still Alice" in New York. Baldwin may be taking his Donald Trump act on the road. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
In this Jan. 13, 2015 file photo, actor Alec Baldwin attends a special screening of his film "Still Alice" in New York. Baldwin may be taking his Donald Trump act on the road. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

UNDATED (WOOD) – Alec Baldwin will make “Saturday Night Live” history in February when he hosts the live comedy show for the 17th time.

The actor, who recently gained notoriety for his impression of President Donald Trump leading up the 2016 presidential election, will host the show on Feb. 11. Ed Sheeran will be the musical guest.

Saturday Night Live debate sketch
In this Oct. 15, 2016 photo provided by NBC, Alec Baldwin, left, as Republican presidential candidate, Donald Trump, and Kate McKinnon, as Democratic presidential candidate, Hillary Clinton, perform during the during the “Debate Cold Open” sketch.

Prior to Monday’s announcement, Baldwin was already the most frequent host of SNL. Following him is comedian and actor Steve Martin who has hosted 15 times, according to imdb.com.

SNL, in its 42nd season, airs Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. on WOOD TV8.

 

