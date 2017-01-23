Authorities: Girl, 2, kidnapped by father

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are looking for a 2-year-old girl believed to have been kidnapped by her father, who does not have custody of her.

Michigan State Police have issued an Endangered Missing Advisory for Hailey Hunter-Rose Fargo.

Hailey is 3-foot-8, weighs about 32 pounds, and has blue eyes and white-blonde hair. She will turn 3 next month. She was last seen wearing a Minnie Mouse shirt with black ruffles on the bottom, black pants, shoes with Elsa from “Frozen” on them and a leopard jacket. She was also wearing a white, red and silver bow on the side of her heard.

She is believed to be with her father, 47-year-old Mark Alan Saporita-Fargo. He is described as about 6-foot-1 and 200 pounds.

Hailey is under the jurisdiction of the Mason County Probate Court and has been living in foster care in Muskegon. The Mason County Sheriff’s Office says her father had an unsupervised visit with her on Monday, but never brought her back to foster care.

Saporita-Fargo is out on bond after being charged with criminal sexual conduct. He is scheduled to stand trial starting Tuesday.

He may be driving a black passenger car — possibly a Ford Taurus, though the make and model has not yet been confirmed.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911, Mason/Oceana County Dispatch at 231.869.5858, or the Mason County Sheriff’s Office at 231.690.5454. Information should be directed to Detective Sgt. Tom Posma.

