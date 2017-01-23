Bella, Max top list for licensed dog names in Ottawa Co.

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — As Ottawa County announced its most popular names for dogs in 2016, officials are also reminding owners to make sure their dogs are licensed.

The most popular dog names on licenses from 2016 were:

Bella Max Lucy Charlie Sadie Buddy Molly Bailey Sophie Maggie and Daisy (tied)

Some of the more unusual names included Tuna, Pavlov, Worf, Hawkeye, Miracle and Astrid Fransworth.

The Ottawa County Treasurer’s Office says it estimates less than half of the dogs in the county are licensed, even though it’s required by state law.

The county reminded owners that properly licensing and tagging their dog can save them a lot of trouble — and save taxpayers money — if the dog gets lost because animal control officers can quickly return the pet. If unlicensed dogs are found and brought to the shelter, owners could get a ticket and may have to pay a redemption fee of up to $190, as well as other costs. And if owners don’t get to the shelter fast enough to collect an unlicensed dog, it may be put up for adoption within four days and given to another family.

A one-year license for a puppy between 4 and 7 months old or a spayed or neutered dog costs $10; a license for dogs that are not fixed costs $25. A three-year license costs $25 for a fixed dog costs and $70 for dogs that are not fixed. Puppies younger than 4 months don’t have to be licensed. There is no charge for service dogs. Licensing fees go to support the Harbor Humane Society and county animal control officers.

You can buy a license online at the county’s website or via mail. You can also get one in person at the treasurer’s office, many township or city offices, or participating veterinarian offices, all of which are listed on the county’s website.

