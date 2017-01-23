Deputies: Suspect admits to stealing vehicle, OWI

PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Deputies say a man who led them on a chase admitted to stealing a vehicle and drinking and driving.

Dispatchers received a call just before 2 a.m. Sunday about a vehicle speeding all over the road on southbound US-131 near Flowerfield Road into St. Joseph County.

Deputies located the vehicle and attempted to pull it over, but the vehicle took off.

The driver, a 36-year-old Kalamazoo man, eventually pulled over near M-216 and was taken into custody without further incident, according to a release from the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies say he admitted to stealing the vehicle and being intoxicated.

He faces several charges including fleeing and eluding, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, operating while intoxicated and driving with suspended license.

In the same press release, the sheriff’s department warned citizens not to leave their vehicle running while unoccupied. However, deputies did not specify if the vehicle that was stolen Sunday was also running with no one inside.

