DeVos will not have 2nd confirmation hearing

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Betsy DeVos will not be required to attend a second committee hearing as the U.S. Senate considers confirming her as President Donald Trump’s secretary of education.

The chair of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee — Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn. — announced the decision Monday afternoon.

The committee is expected to vote on DeVos’ confirmation early next week. With the committee controlled by Republicans, it seems likely she will be approved, after which the matter will go before the full Senate — which is also controlled by Republicans.

Democrats have concerns about DeVos’ stance on charter schools and her contributions to the Republican Party, and questioned her about those issues during her confirmation hearing last week. They wanted another hearing to further scrutinize potential conflicts of interest and DeVos’ preparedness for the job.

DeVos, a West Michigan philanthropist and activist, has pledged to divest her interests in more than 100 companies and resigned from school choice advocacy groups to avoid possible conflicts of interest.

Photos: Betsy DeVos confirmation hearing View as list View as gallery Open Gallery A name placard rests in front of the seat slated for Secretary of Education nominee Betsy DeVos. (Jan. 17, 2017) Education Secretary-designate Betsy DeVos arrives with former Sen. Joe Lieberman, right, and Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., before testifying on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, at her confirmation hearing before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) Education Secretary-designate Betsy DeVos talks to Joe Lieberman before testifying on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, at her confirmation hearing before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) Education Secretary-designate Betsy DeVos talks to Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., before testifying on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, at her confirmation hearing before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) Education Secretary-designate Betsy DeVos arrives before testifying on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, at her confirmation hearing before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) Education Secretary-designate Betsy DeVos greets Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., as Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., and Sen. Mike Enzi, R-Wyo., watch on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, at her confirmation hearing before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) Education Secretary-designate Betsy DeVos greets Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., before testifying on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, at her confirmation hearing before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., the ranking member of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, right, looks to Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., left, as he questions Education Secretary-designate Betsy DeVos, center, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, at her confirmation hearing before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) Education Secretary-designate Betsy DeVos testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, at her confirmation hearing before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., questions Education Secretary-designate Betsy DeVos on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, at DeVos' confirmation hearing before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) Education Secretary-designate Betsy DeVos testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, at her confirmation hearing before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) Education Secretary-designate Betsy DeVos testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, at her confirmation hearing before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) Education Secretary-designate Betsy DeVos testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, at her confirmation hearing before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

