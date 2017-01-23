Fun charity event: How you can take the Polar Plunge

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Over the next few weeks, people all over Michigan will be taking the Polar Plunge to raise money for the Special Olympics. If you’ve never jumped into freezing cold water during winter, now is your chance. Polar Plunge series challenges thousands of brave jumpers at numerous locations around the state. It’s a great way for everyone – individuals, organizations and businesses – to get involved in supporting Special Olympics Michigan. All funds raised go towards year-round sports training and athletic competition for more than 23,000 children and adults with intellectual disabilities in Michigan.

Find a Plunge location near you!

