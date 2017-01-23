Great entertainment at St. Cecilia Music Center

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – January can be a gloomy time of the year. So, if you are looking for some entertainment options, you’ll be happy to know there’s a lot going on this time of year at St. Cecilia Music Center. EightWest gave viewers a preview of the upcoming events. Check out the video above where executive director Cathy Holbrook explains all the excitement.

St. Cecilia Music Center – Upcoming Dates

The Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center

Faure and Brahms

Thursday, January 26, 7:30 p.m.

