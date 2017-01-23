GRPD seeks armed robber who made off with cash

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police are looking for the man who robbed someone at gunpoint Monday night.

It happened around 9:20 p.m. near the intersection of Kalamazoo Avenue and Burton Street SE, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department.

Police say the robber stole only a few bills and then ran off.

He was last seen headed north on Kalamazoo. As of 11:10 p.m., police were still out looking for him.

The victim described the robber as about 6-foot-1 and said he was wearing a grey sweatshirt, black sweatpants, and black and red shoes. He was armed with a black handgun.

