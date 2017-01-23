GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – We love our historic neighborhoods in West Michigan. EightWest shared a special story about a couple who took on a major project with a home in Grand Rapids’ historic Heritage Hill neighborhood. This story has a couple twists, the husband grew up in the house, making the previous owners his parents! The couple didn’t just renovate the house for themselves to live in, they decided to turn it into a Bed & Breakfast. It resulted in a pretty cool transformation. Check out the video above to see inside The Lafayette House Bed and Breakfast.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

