Man critically injured after vehicle hits light pole in Kzoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A 21-year-old man was hospitalized with critical injuries after his vehicle hit a light pole in Kalamazoo.

Kalamazoo Public Safety officers were called to the single vehicle crash in the 3700 block of W. Michigan Avenue around 10 p.m. Sunday.

When officers arrived, they found an unresponsive man in the driver’s seat.

Officers were able to stabilize the driver and he was taken to Bronson Hospital in critical condition. His name has not been released.

Investigators believe the vehicle was heading eastbound on W. Michigan Avenue when it went off the road and hit a light pole.

It’s unclear what led up to the crash. Anyone with information is asked to call KDPS at 269.337.8994 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

