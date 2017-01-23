Man involved in standoff charged with assault

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Grand Rapids man who was involved in a standoff with police for three hours Friday night now faces a 15-year felony.

Gordon, 37, was arraigned Monday on a charge of assault with intent to rob while unarmed.

Police say he tried to rob a man at the Boost Mobile on Bridge Street just east of Lane Avenue NW around 7 p.m. Friday.

Witnesses then saw Gordon going into a home on Douglas Street west of Lane, less than two blocks from where the allegedly assault happened. Police then went there and asked Gordon to come out. Instead, he locked himself in.

Three hours later, police went inside and arrested Gordon.

Gordon is being held at the Kent County jail on a $25,000 bond. He is expected back in court on Feb. 7 for a preliminary examination.

