Name of next ‘Star Wars’ movie revealed

UNDATED (WSPA/WOOD) – Star Wars fans have learned one important thing about the next feature film in the series: the title.

The 8th movie is titled “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.” The official Star Wars Twitter and Facebook pages made the announcement Monday morning.

The movie is due out in theaters Dec. 15, 2017.

The most recent movie from the Star Wars universe, “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” is still in theaters. The movie has made more than $1 billion at the worldwide box office since being released on Dec. 12, according to boxofficemojo.com.

“Star Wars: The Force Awakens” earned more than $2 billion in it’s theatrical run which began in late 2015. The film is the top domestic box office champion in film history.

This article originally appeared on wjbf.com.

