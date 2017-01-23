New exhibit at Saugatuck Center for the Arts

SAUGATUCK, Mich (WOOD) – Next week, the Saugatuck Center for the Arts opens up an exhibit that celebrates the work of a famous textile designer who has some West Michigan roots. Executive director, Kristin Armstrong, joined eightWest to explain more about this exciting exhibit.

This exhibition features Girard textiles, furniture, and books from Herman Miller’s archives and private collections. The pieces, along with stories about Girard’s design process, celebrate his vision for using everyday shapes and objects, strong colors, and elements from pop art and folk art to create a rich, playful world that continues to be his lasting legacy.

