Widow pleads for safety changes along Port Sheldon St.





GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Hudsonville widow is pushing for improved safety in Georgetown Township after her husband was killed in a crash.

In November, 30-year-old Korey Taphouse was hit and killed by a driver as he walked along Port Sheldon Street east of 48th Avenue, which he did often. He was less than a mile from home.

Police say the driver who hit Taphouse left the scene, drove home and then called 911, saying she thought she hit a deer. She is now being charged with leaving the scene of an accident.

Taphouse’s wife, Emily Taphouse, and her daughters — who Korey Taphouse called his “beauties” — are still trying to cope.

“June (the couple’s youngest daughter), she was such a daddy’s girl. Even now, if she think she hears the garage door, she thinks he’s coming home,” Emily Taphouse said.

She is now going before the township board to ask for changes. She wants lights and sidewalks installed on Port Sheldon Street.

“Accidents can be prevented,” she said.

Port Sheldon is a busy road — there are no lights and no sidewalks, and traffic moves fast.

“Living where we are, it’s the main road to get anywhere,” Taphouse said. “If you are a runner, you can’t run from my neighborhood directly somewhere safe or to a trail unless you run down Port Shelton or you drive, and that’s just not what everyone does.”

She hopes the township sees the important of the changes she’s proposing.

“It can happen to anybody, and putting trails and other things like that in our township, I understand it’s nice, we have so many beautiful parks, but putting that before the safety of the people who live here feels wrong,” she said.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

