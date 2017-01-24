20 Monroe Live marquee to be installed after delay

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Officials at Grand Rapids’ newest concert venue are hoping to install the marquee at 20 Monroe Live on Tuesday.

The huge marquee was supposed to go up last week, but had to be delayed due to construction problems.

Three separate installations are planned for Tuesday to get the marquee in place. The installations will start at 9 a.m. and are expected to be finished around 1:30 p.m.

The giant state-of-the-art marquee will be featured above 20 Monroe Live’s entrance at 11 Ottawa Avenue NW. The marquee is 7-foot tall, 23-foot long and weighs more than 600 pounds.

20 Monroe Live is expected to have a private bar, open air patio and fan-friendly seating. It will also serve up locally-sourced food.

Concerts begin on Feb. 1. Tickets for every show that’s been announced are still available except Shinedown who performs Feb 4. To see a list of the acts booked at 20 Monroe Live, click here.

