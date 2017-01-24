Attend the 2017 Auto Show Charity Spectacular

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – February 1st is the 2017 Auto Show Charity Spectacular. This fun event gives guests the chance to give back, but also get a sneak preview of the Michigan International Auto Show before it opens to the public. Brad from the Helen Devos Children’s Hospital Foundation and Tim from the Grand Rapids New Car Dealers Association, joined eightWest in studio to talk more about this fun event.

The Charity Spectacular provides the exclusive opportunity to preview the latest automobiles, trucks, vans, sedans, hybrids and sports cars. Be greeted by the Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital Superheroes, enjoy cocktails and an exquisite strolling dinner from the chefs of the Amway Grand Plaza Hotel, and take in the sights and sounds of Metropolis, Gotham City, Gateway City and the Avengers Tower via live dance performances throughout the evening. You will also be a part of the live WOOD TV and WOTV television and media coverage of the 2017 Auto Show Charity Spectacular, and enjoy the company of guests who share a love of cars and a heart for the children of West Michigan.

Your Charity Spectacular ticket purchase will help support the life-saving work of the Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital! Throughout the partnership with the Grand Rapids New Car Dealers Association, over $1.5 million have been raised to support vital programs.

Event Details

February 1, 2017

DeVos Place, 303 Monroe Ave. NW, Grand Rapids, MI

6 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Buy tickets here.

Recommended Dress: Cocktail Attire

