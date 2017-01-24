Suspect in Kalamazoo Co. armed robbery, shooting arrested

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The suspect in connection to an armed robbery, shooting and carjacking is in custody Tuesday morning.

Police said it started around 9:30 a.m. with an armed robbery at a Cisco gas station in Kalamazoo County. The suspect fled the scene then went to a house on Monterey Drive in Kalamazoo.

>>WATCH: KDPS press conference

The suspect got into a confrontation, threw a Molotov cocktail at the house and shot a woman in the chest, Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety Chief Jeff Hadley said during a news conference. The victim was taken to the hospital where she is in stable condition.

Hadley said the suspect then carjacked a dark blue Chevrolet Malibu near Drake Road and Croyden Avenue in Kalamazoo. The victim was able to get away.

Authorities pursued the suspect, but lost sight of the vehicle.

Around 11:30 a.m., the suspect crashed into a tree near TS Avenue and 42nd Street in Climax Township where he was taken into custody.

Kalamazoo Central High School and multiple other schools in the area were put on lock down Tuesday morning. Hadley said the lock downs were a precautionary measure and there was no immediate threat to schools.

