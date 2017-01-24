Authorities seek arrest of 2 men in missing toddler case

LUDINGTON, Mich. (WOOD) — The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two men in connection to the disappearance of a toddler.

Michigan State Police issued an Endangered Missing Advisory for 2-year-old Hailey Hunter-Rose Fargo on Monday. Police said they believed she was taken by her father, 47-year-old Mark Alan Saporita-Fargo, during an unsupervised visit on Monday.

Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole tells 24 Hour News 8 that his office has authorized arrest warrants for Saporita-Fargo and Jeffrey Allen Miller for conspiracy to commit unlawful imprisonment. Cole said investigators have no reason to believe Hailey has been harmed.

It’s unclear what Miller’s connection to the victim and her father may be.

The sheriff’s office will join Michigan State Police and the Mason County Prosecutor’s Office for an 11 a.m. news conference to further update the case. 24 Hour News 8 will have a crew there and will provide updates both on woodtv.com and on 24 Hour News 8 at noon.

Hailey is 3-foot-1, weighs about 32 pounds, and has blue eyes and white-blonde hair. She will turn 3 next month. She was last seen wearing a Minnie Mouse shirt with black ruffles on the bottom, black pants, shoes with Elsa from “Frozen” on them and a leopard jacket. She was also wearing a white, red and silver bow on the side of her heard.





Hailey is under the jurisdiction of the Mason County Probate Court and has been living in foster care in Muskegon. However, Cole said investigators have no way of knowing if Hailey is in the Muskegon area. Cole said investigators are relying in tips to narrow down their search.

Saporita-Fargo, who is described as about 6-foot-1 and 200 pounds, is out on bond after being charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct involving a person between the age of 13 and 15. He was scheduled to stand trial starting Tuesday.

Saporita-Fargo’s criminal record dates back to 1990. He previously pleaded guilty to felony breaking and entering in 1990; delivery or manufacturing a controlled substance in 1993; assaulting, resisting or obstructing a police officer in 2004; impaired driving in 2005; fleeing a police officer and possessing marijuana in 2006; and domestic violence in 2009. He also pleaded no contest to breaking and entering and domestic violence in 2010.

Saporita-Fargo may be driving a black passenger car — possibly a Ford Taurus, though the make and model have not yet been confirmed.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911, Mason/Oceana County Dispatch at 231.869.5858, or the Mason County Sheriff’s Office at 231.690.5454. Information should be directed to Detective Sgt. Tom Posma.

