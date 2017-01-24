Group requests more meetings on bottled water pumping





OSCEOLA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A conservation group wants the state to hold public hearings across Michigan regarding Nestle Waters North America’s request to pump more groundwater near Evart.

Michigan Citizens for Water Conservation held a press conference Tuesday to urge the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality to hold hearings in Evart, Detroit, Flint, Muskegon, Traverse City and Sault Ste. Marie.

Nestle has asked the DEQ for a permit to increase pumping capacity at its well in Osceola County from 250 gallons per minute to 400 gallons per minute for its Ice Mountain bottled water plant.

“That’s approximately 210 million gallons a year. If granted, the permit will cost the Nestle Corporation a $200 fee yearly or less than $1 per million gallon of fresh water,” MCWC president Peggy Case said at the press conference.

MCWC believes Nestle has not been transparent about the impact the pumping has on the land and water supply. The group requested more documentation through Freedom of Information Act, but Case said Nestle billed the group $14,000 to fill the request.

So the group is now asking people to get behind the request and demand the state hold the public hearings before the permit is approved.

“We are particularly concerned that the people of Michigan have a say in this issue. It’s their water. It’s water that’s in the commons and the state laws and the state policies are out of sync with reality at this point,” Case said. “We want the people of Michigan to be involved in the process of looking at those policies, looking at those laws and making the changes that need to be made.”

The DEQ is already holding a public comment period and has said it will have at least one public hearing sometime before the comment period ends on March 3.

Additionally, Nestle previously hosted an open house to address people’s concerns and questions and says it will hold another one on Feb. 7.

Nestlé Waters North America released the following statement Tuesday:

“Nestlé Waters North America is committed to being a responsible steward of Michigan’s water resources and maintaining an open dialogue with the local community. “We strive for a full transparency in our operations and communications, which includes the ongoing discussions regarding our permit application with multiple stakeholders, we have also voluntarily organized two community open houses, during which Ice Mountain employees, along with local environmental experts who have worked in Michigan for years, have made themselves available to discuss topics of concern and answer questions regarding our permit application. We will continue these efforts in the weeks ahead. Our next community open house is February 7th from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Osceola County Fairgrounds at 101 Recreation Avenue, Evart. We welcome anyone interested in our permit to join with us then. “Our work over the past 15 years has allowed us to support local economies and communities through our strong tax base and the jobs we create. Construction of the bottling facility and the supporting infrastructure represented one of the largest single private economic investments ever made in the area, in excess of $181 million. The payroll at our plant is over $19 million annually for approximately 250 employees. And with the recent announcement of our $36 million expansion in Stanwood, we will be able to create another 20 new jobs in 2017. Finally, we live here in the Stanwood area and are dedicated to preserving local water resources for our community and future generations.”

Written comments about the project to the DEQ can be submitted by email to deq-eh@michigan.gov or by mail to:

Michigan Department of Environmental Quality

Office of Drinking Water and Municipal Assistance

P.O. Box 30241

Lansing, MI 48909-7741

