Healing the whole person: Spectrum’s comprehensive approach to cancer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – A holistic approach to your health and wellness is essential when it comes to cancer. Patients can actually minimize side effects by having a healthy diet, doing yoga for relaxation, and implementing other strategies. Dr. Judy Smith from Spectrum Health Cancer Center, joined eightWest with some of these things may sound out of the box to some people.
Spectrum focuses on healing the whole person, that’s where these comprehensive services come in. With help of different services, patients can integrate healthful food, relaxation techniques, exercise and emotional support into their treatment plan. This helps patients to manage treatment side effects better and they are better able to complete treatments.
Services offered:
Medical Acupuncture
Restorative and Meditative Yoga
Comprehensive Lymphedema program
Music and Art Therapy
Pet therapy
Cancer Rehabilitation
Smoking Cessation Program
Oncology Nutrition services
Nurse Navigation
Supportive care services
Multispecialty Survivorship clinic
If you have been diagnosed with cancer and would like a second opinion or consultation, please call 1.855.SHCANCER (855.742.2623)