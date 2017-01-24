Healing the whole person: Spectrum’s comprehensive approach to cancer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – A holistic approach to your health and wellness is essential when it comes to cancer. Patients can actually minimize side effects by having a healthy diet, doing yoga for relaxation, and implementing other strategies. Dr. Judy Smith from Spectrum Health Cancer Center, joined eightWest with some of these things may sound out of the box to some people.

Spectrum focuses on healing the whole person, that’s where these comprehensive services come in. With help of different services, patients can integrate healthful food, relaxation techniques, exercise and emotional support into their treatment plan. This helps patients to manage treatment side effects better and they are better able to complete treatments.

Services offered:

Medical Acupuncture

Restorative and Meditative Yoga

Comprehensive Lymphedema program

Music and Art Therapy

Pet therapy

Cancer Rehabilitation

Smoking Cessation Program

Oncology Nutrition services

Nurse Navigation

Supportive care services

Multispecialty Survivorship clinic

If you have been diagnosed with cancer and would like a second opinion or consultation, please call 1.855.SHCANCER (855.742.2623)

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

