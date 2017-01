GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — High school basketball teams hit the court Tuesday night for some exciting matchups.

Above, we’ve got highlights of these boys basketball games:

(O-K Silver) Godwin Heights beat Wyoming Lee 88-48.

(O-K Gold) Grand Rapids Christian beat Wyoming 70-61.

(O-K White) Forest Hills Northern beat Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills 52-50.

(O-K Black) Jenison beat Grand Rapids Union 63-53.

And in the girls’ ranks, East Kentwood beat Hudsonville 82-53 in the O-K Red.

