Kzoo Twp. man arrested with 80 doses of heroin

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Kalamazoo Township man is facing several felony charges after investigators say they found approximately 80 doses of heroin on him during a drug house bust.

Investigators from the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety’s Kalamazoo Valley Enforcement Team arrested the suspect outside before searching the house, located in the 3300 block of W. Main Street in Kalamazoo Township.

Authorities said the man was also carrying a large amount of crack and powder cocaine on him during Monday’s bust.

Inside the home, the found more powder cocaine, evidence of crack cocaine manufacturing, a loaded handgun and more than $23,000 in cash suspected to be from drug trafficking, according to KVET.

The 26-year-old suspect was arrested for possession with intent to distribute heroin, possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, felony firearms, felon in possession of a firearm and maintaining a drug house. He remains in the Kalamazoo County Jail awaiting arraignment.

KVET investigators encourage anyone with information regarding illegal drugs or weapons to contact them at 269.337.8880, or report an anonymous tip to Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

