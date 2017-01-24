Meijer arson suspect arrested after ramming fire truck

EMMETT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Investigators are trying to determine why a Grand Rapids man allegedly tried to set fires in and around a Calhoun County Meijer before ramming a fire truck twice.

It started with a vehicle fire around 11:45 p.m. Monday at the Meijer at 6405 B Drive North in Emmett Township, south of Battle Creek.

A 911 caller told first-responders they spotted a man sticking a rag or shirt into the gas tank of the car before setting it on fire. Witnesses were trying to put out the flames when authorities arrived.

As township fire crews finished extinguishing the car fire, a second fire was discovered in the bathroom of the nearby Meijer gas station. Witnesses’ descriptions of the suspect in both crimes matched, according to the Emmett Township Department of Public Safety.

A man who fit the description of the suspected arsonist was then spotted less than a half-mile away, trying to steal from a Wal-Mart. As officers approached the suspect, he sped off, ramming into an Emmett Township fire engine at a speed of 25-40 mph, according to Emmett Township DPS. Authorities said the suspect hit the fire truck a second time before driving off.

The suspect was on eastbound B Drive North when he veered into a ditch west of Silver Springs Lane. Officers arrested him without further incident.

While no one was injured, authorities are still assessing the extensive damage to the township fire truck and the victim’s car. Authorities say he may have tried to start additional fires inside the Meijer store, without success.

The 30-year-old suspect faces multiple charges including arson, fleeing and eluding, and damage to a fire apparatus.

