Officers responding after shooting north of Rockford

ALGOMA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Emergency crews are responding to a shooting north of Rockford, the Kent County undersheriff said.

It’s happening in the 4000 block of Summit Court NE, in the area of Summit Avenue and 13 Mile Road, in Algoma Township.

Undersheriff Michelle Young confirmed the victim was shot in the chest, but could not yet provide further details about that person’s condition.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are not yet clear. However, dispatchers said that authorities were not looking for a suspect.

24 Hour News 8 has a crew headed to the scene and is working to bring you more information.

