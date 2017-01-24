Outdoor summer concerts at Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort

MT. PLEASANT, Mich (WOOD) – When the weather is cold and grey, it’s nice to look forward to some summer fun. Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort has announced the first of their outdoor summer concerts! Journey with special guest, Asia, will be kicking off this amazing series.

However, you don’t have to wait until the weather warms up to head to Soaring Eagle. They have shows and activities for all ages, all year long! Check out the video above to see some exciting options.

Upcoming shows:

Journey with special guest Asia – June 21

The price is right live – February 17 and 18

Steve Martin and Martin Short – March 4

AMSOIL Snocross – February 24 and 25

