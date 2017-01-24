Sen. Peters on DeVos: ‘Our children deserve better’

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Speaking on the Senate floor Tuesday, U.S. Sen. Gary Peters of Michigan criticized Betsy DeVos as President Donald Trump’s choice for secretary of education.
Peters said he was “deeply troubled,” by the nomination of DeVos, a West Michigan philanthropist and activist.
It’s no surprise that Peters, a Democrat, expressed reservations about DeVos’ qualifications for the job. He previously told 24 Hour News 8 that he thought her education policy would be based on ideology rather than facts, a concern he echoed Tuesday.
He also slammed her experience and readiness for the job.
“Mrs. DeVos’ resume contains no experience in public education at any level. Not as a teacher, not as an administrator, not as a student or a parent, not as a school board member, and not even as a borrower of public loans for college,” Peters told his fellow lawmakers.
He raised concerns about DeVos’ stance on charter schools. She has supported allowing parents to move students — and their public funding — to private and charter schools. Peters argued there’s not enough accountability for charter and private schools to justify the transfer of taxpayer money.
Peters also said that during her confirmation hearing last week, “Mrs. DeVos showed herself to be unfamiliar with some basic educational concepts, like the debate over whether we should measure student success by growth or proficiency.”
“If Mrs. DeVos doesn’t know how to measure success, how can she ever be expected to achieve success in our schools,” he continued.
He also said she seemed unfamiliar with the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act.
>>Watch: Peters’ comments on DeVos
“I have no confidence that Mrs. DeVos will fully support our traditional public schools, our teachers, our parents and, most importantly, our children…” Peters concluded. “…Mrs. DeVos lacks the experience, qualifications and the right vision to oversee our nation’s educational system. Simply put, our children deserve a whole lot better. I cannot and will not support Betsy DeVos’ nomination to serve as the secretary of education and I hope my colleagues will join me in unity against her nomination.”
The Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions is expected to vote on her confirmation early next week. That committee is controlled by Republicans, so it’s likely they will approve the choice of DeVos, after which the matter will go before the full Senate for debate and then a final vote.
