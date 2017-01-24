Sen. Peters on DeVos: ‘Our children deserve better’

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Speaking on the Senate floor Tuesday, U.S. Sen. Gary Peters of Michigan criticized Betsy DeVos as President Donald Trump’s choice for secretary of education.

Peters said he was “deeply troubled,” by the nomination of DeVos, a West Michigan philanthropist and activist.

It’s no surprise that Peters, a Democrat, expressed reservations about DeVos’ qualifications for the job. He previously told 24 Hour News 8 that he thought her education policy would be based on ideology rather than facts, a concern he echoed Tuesday.

He also slammed her experience and readiness for the job.

“Mrs. DeVos’ resume contains no experience in public education at any level. Not as a teacher, not as an administrator, not as a student or a parent, not as a school board member, and not even as a borrower of public loans for college,” Peters told his fellow lawmakers.

He raised concerns about DeVos’ stance on charter schools. She has supported allowing parents to move students — and their public funding — to private and charter schools. Peters argued there’s not enough accountability for charter and private schools to justify the transfer of taxpayer money.

Peters also said that during her confirmation hearing last week, “Mrs. DeVos showed herself to be unfamiliar with some basic educational concepts, like the debate over whether we should measure student success by growth or proficiency.”

“If Mrs. DeVos doesn’t know how to measure success, how can she ever be expected to achieve success in our schools,” he continued.

He also said she seemed unfamiliar with the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act.

>>Watch: Peters’ comments on DeVos

“I have no confidence that Mrs. DeVos will fully support our traditional public schools, our teachers, our parents and, most importantly, our children…” Peters concluded. “…Mrs. DeVos lacks the experience, qualifications and the right vision to oversee our nation’s educational system. Simply put, our children deserve a whole lot better. I cannot and will not support Betsy DeVos’ nomination to serve as the secretary of education and I hope my colleagues will join me in unity against her nomination.”

The Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions is expected to vote on her confirmation early next week. That committee is controlled by Republicans, so it’s likely they will approve the choice of DeVos, after which the matter will go before the full Senate for debate and then a final vote.

Photos: Betsy DeVos confirmation hearing View as list View as gallery Open Gallery A name placard rests in front of the seat slated for Secretary of Education nominee Betsy DeVos. (Jan. 17, 2017) Education Secretary-designate Betsy DeVos arrives with former Sen. Joe Lieberman, right, and Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., before testifying on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, at her confirmation hearing before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) Education Secretary-designate Betsy DeVos talks to Joe Lieberman before testifying on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, at her confirmation hearing before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) Education Secretary-designate Betsy DeVos talks to Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., before testifying on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, at her confirmation hearing before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) Education Secretary-designate Betsy DeVos arrives before testifying on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, at her confirmation hearing before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) Education Secretary-designate Betsy DeVos greets Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., as Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., and Sen. Mike Enzi, R-Wyo., watch on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, at her confirmation hearing before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) Education Secretary-designate Betsy DeVos greets Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., before testifying on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, at her confirmation hearing before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., the ranking member of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, right, looks to Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., left, as he questions Education Secretary-designate Betsy DeVos, center, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, at her confirmation hearing before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) Education Secretary-designate Betsy DeVos testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, at her confirmation hearing before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., questions Education Secretary-designate Betsy DeVos on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, at DeVos' confirmation hearing before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) Education Secretary-designate Betsy DeVos testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, at her confirmation hearing before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) Education Secretary-designate Betsy DeVos testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, at her confirmation hearing before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) Education Secretary-designate Betsy DeVos testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, at her confirmation hearing before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

—–

Inside woodtv.com:

President Trump’s first 100 days

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

