Suspect in violent Kalamazoo events had no criminal history

GUN PLAIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The man arrested in connection to a violent chain of events Tuesday morning had no criminal history, state police records show.

Matthew Steppenwolf, 28, was arrested after authorities say he tried to rob a gas station, fired shots into a home injuring a woman, carjacked a college student and led police on a chase, an investigative source confirms. He was arrested after crashing the stolen car into a tree.

After the crash police took him into custody without further incident.

Kalamazoo authorities searched Steppenwolf’s Allegan County home in the 400 block of 4th Street in Gun Plain Township Tuesday afternoon. Officers on scene could be seen carrying a long gun from the home.

Steppenwolf’s Facebook page shows that he was married. A search of Michigan State Police records shows no criminal history — not even a traffic citation on his record — at least not in the past three years.

In their effort to find Steppenwolf, police called in a helicopter and officers from multiple jurisdictions. But none of that actually brought the suspect to a stop. In fact, the Kalamazoo County Sheriff says officers weren’t even looking where the suspect ultimately ended up.

Steppenwolf crashed the carjacked vehicle into a tree on TS Avenue near 42nd Avenue in southeastern Kalamazoo County — miles away from his alleged crimes.

“The officers were able to take him into custody without any problem,” Kalamazoo County Sheriff Richard Fuller told 24 Hour News 8. “We’re able to continue our investigation to find out what may have started this and ultimately what’s going on without suspect.”

As of early Tuesday afternoon, police had not released information about why the suspect may have committed the series of crimes.

The violence at the scene where the woman was shot was especially notable. Bullet holes were obvious all about the face of the house. There was also a burn mark on the front of the home where investigators say a Molotov cocktail may have been used to try and burn it down.

Fuller said he wasn’t yet sure if the suspect knew the woman who was shot. He didn’t rule out the possibility that officers may never understand what caused Tuesday’s events to transpire.

“In the end we know that people do things for different reasons,” Fuller said. “We may not know the motive.”

