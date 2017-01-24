TSA confiscates 2.6K lbs of prohibited items at Ford Airport

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Transportation Security Administration took possession of more than 2,650 pounds of prohibited items people tried to bring through security at the Gerald R. Ford International Airport in 2016.

“They view them as benign items to them, utility knife, it’s something they put on their belt or in their bag every day,” said TSA spokesman Michael McCarthy.

This year there were plenty of knives, a screwdriver, hammer, some Barbasol and even a pint of some Crown Royal Apple.

“The number one item we are going to see probably our top two: your oversized liquid, gels arousal, water bottles, shampoo bottles, and shaving cream or your sharp blades, utility knives, and Swiss Army Knives, things like that,” McCarthy said.

Guns remain an issue nationwide. In 2016, TSA found more than 3,300 guns in carry-on luggage — a 28 percent increase over 2015. At the Ford Airport they found a total of five guns.

“It’s not below or above the national average, that number basically kept pace with another airport of that size. So fairly low number here,” McCarthy said.

So what happens if the TSA finds a passenger with a prohibited item?

If the TSA finds a gun, they call police. Police respond to the airport and take the bag, the gun and the person is taken into questioning.

It’s then up to police and prosecutors to decide on any charges. However the person can also expect a bill from TSA ranging from $1,500 to $7,000.

If it’s something like a knife or a liquid, a person has options. Passengers can go back and check their bag. They can also give it to someone that isn’t traveling that day, mail it to themselves or surrender it to TSA. That is how TSA ends up with all the items they do, eventually in Michigan they turn it over to the state.

“There really is nothing that is unusual to them at this point they’ve really seen it all,” said McCarthy.

TSA has several options where you can find out whether or not you can bring a certain item on a plane. You can tweet them, ask them on Facebook or go to their website. If you visit their website, click on the ‘what can I bring?’ tab in the top right corner and type in the item to see if it is permitted in your carry-on.

