1 cited for crash involving GRPD cruiser

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police say they ticketed a driver who caused a three-car crash involving a police cruiser on Wednesday evening.

The crash happened just after 7:45 p.m. on W. Fulton Street near Grand Valley State University’s Pew Campus.

The Grand Rapids Police Department says a southbound driver ran a red light at Fulton, hitting a westbound cruiser. The impact forced the cruiser into another westbound car, which in turn was pushed across the road and hit a street lamp.

No one was hurt.

GRPD said alcohol was not a factor in the crash. The driver who ran the light was cited. No one was arrested.

Anyone with information about the crash who hasn’t yet spoken to investigators can call the GRPD Traffic Unit at 616.456.3771 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

