Calvin and Hope men’s basketball meet for 194th time





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — One of West Michigan’s biggest sports rivalries is back in the spotlight tonight: It’s the annual matchup between the Calvin and Hope college men’s basketball teams.

Going into their 194th meeting, Hope leads the series 100-93. The all-time point difference is only 70 points.

Hope has topped Calvin in the last two meetings, but Calvin won the four before that.

Perhaps the most consistent thing about the rivalry is that it often decides first place in the MIAA — which is the case this year. Hope is 8-0 in the conference and Calvin is just a game behind at 7-1.

Since Calvin joined the MIAA in 1953, each team has won the conference 31 times. Also during that time, the Hope and Calvin have either won the title outright or shared it in 60 of the last 64 years.

Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. at Van Noord Arena on Calvin’s campus in Grand Rapids.

24 Hour News 8 will have highlights at 10 p.m. on WXSP and 11 p.m. on WOOD TV8.

