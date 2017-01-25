3 arrested after robbery, assault in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Three people were arrested after police say they robbed and assaulted two people in Kalamazoo.

The two victims, both from Kalamazoo, were walking in the 1200 block of Portage Road around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday when they told police they were confronted by three men.

The victims were physically assaulted and had their cell phones, purse, and wallet stolen before the suspects ran away, according to a release from the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.

A K-9 unit was able to track the suspects to a garage in the 1200 block of Race Street where two 17-year-old men and an 18-year-old man were hiding.

Officers found the stolen items and the suspects were taken into custody. While investigating, officers also discovered one of the suspects had broken into a vehicle in the 1100 block of Race Street.

The suspects were arrested for unarmed robbery and conspiracy to commit unarmed robbery. One of the 17-year-old suspects is also facing a charge of larceny from a vehicle.

